Strong defense as Tri-City Storm beat Omaha Lancers
Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Tri-City Storm secured the road victory against the Omaha Lancers. The game ended 4-0.
The Storm took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Tanner Adams and Cale Ashcroft assisted.
Graham Gamache scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Cale Ashcroft.
The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Philippe Blais-Savoie scored, assisted by Ryan Smith and Sebastian Tornqvist .
In the end the 4-0 came from Haden Kruse who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Artemi Nizameyev , in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.