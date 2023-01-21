Strong defense as Tri-City Storm beat Omaha Lancers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Tri-City Storm secured the road victory against the Omaha Lancers. The game ended 4-0.

The Storm took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Tanner Adams and Cale Ashcroft assisted.

Graham Gamache scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Cale Ashcroft.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Philippe Blais-Savoie scored, assisted by Ryan Smith and Sebastian Tornqvist .

In the end the 4-0 came from Haden Kruse who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Artemi Nizameyev , in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.