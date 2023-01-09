Strong defense as Sioux City Musketeers beat Sioux Falls Stampede

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Sioux City Musketeers secured the road victory against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kaden Shahan .

The Musketeers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryan Conmy scored, assisted by Tyler Hotson and Ty Hanson .

Sawyer Scholl scored midway through the second period, assisted by Cole Longacre .

The Musketeers made it 4-0 with a goal from Ben Poitras .

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 5-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Grant Slukynsky .

Dylan Godbout increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Grant Slukynsky.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Sam Deckhut who increased the Musketeers' lead, assisted by Jakub Kopecky and Tyler Hotson, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Stampede face Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Musketeers take on Omaha on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.