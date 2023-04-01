Strong defense as Des Moines Buccaneers beat Omaha Lancers

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Des Moines Buccaneers secured the road victory against the Omaha Lancers. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Buccaneers took the lead when Owen West scored the first goal assisted by Christian Kocsis .

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 2-0 with 19 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Reimann .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.