Strong defense as Des Moines Buccaneers beat Dubuque Fighting Saints

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Des Moines Buccaneers secured the home victory against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Buccaneers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Payton Nelson scoring in the first period, assisted by Lubomir Kupco .

The Buccaneers' Gustav Stjernberg increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Talon Sigurdson .

Henry Bartle increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua and Jak Vaarwerk .

The Buccaneers made it 4-0 when Carter Batchelder netted one, with a minute left into the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Buccaneers will host the Black Hawks at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Fighting Saints will visit the Gamblers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.