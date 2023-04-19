Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Strong defense as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders beat Madison Capitols

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders secured the home victory against the Madison Capitols. The game ended 3-0.

img_500274392_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:47 PM

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders secured the home victory against the Madison Capitols. The game ended 3-0.

The RoughRiders took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Lurie . Dylan Hryckowian and Ryan Walsh assisted.

Martins Lavins scored late in the second period, assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Charlie Lurie.

The RoughRiders made it 3-0 when Charlie Lurie beat the goalie, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

The RoughRiders were whistled for seven penalties, while the Capitols received three penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

Next up, the RoughRiders face Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The Capitols take on Green Bay at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushlers copy.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors
April 17, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine