Strong defense as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders beat Madison Capitols

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders secured the home victory against the Madison Capitols. The game ended 3-0.

The RoughRiders took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Lurie . Dylan Hryckowian and Ryan Walsh assisted.

Martins Lavins scored late in the second period, assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Charlie Lurie.

The RoughRiders made it 3-0 when Charlie Lurie beat the goalie, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

The RoughRiders were whistled for seven penalties, while the Capitols received three penalties.

Next games:

Next up, the RoughRiders face Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The Capitols take on Green Bay at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Friday.