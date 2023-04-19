Strong defense as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders beat Madison Capitols
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders secured the home victory against the Madison Capitols. The game ended 3-0.
The RoughRiders took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Lurie . Dylan Hryckowian and Ryan Walsh assisted.
Martins Lavins scored late in the second period, assisted by Liam Lesakowski and Charlie Lurie.
The RoughRiders made it 3-0 when Charlie Lurie beat the goalie, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.
The RoughRiders were whistled for seven penalties, while the Capitols received three penalties.
Next games:
Next up, the RoughRiders face Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The Capitols take on Green Bay at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Friday.