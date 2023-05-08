Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Stars will try to stave off elimination Monday night

After falling in Game 3 on Sunday, the Lincoln Stars will try to force a fifth game in the Western Conference Finals and keep their season alive

Fargo Lincoln Buckberger Russell Netfront Game 3.JPG
Lincoln's Boston Buckberger and Fargo forward Charlie Russell battle in front of the Lincoln net Sunday night during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Stars dropped Sunday's game at the Ice Box, 3-2.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:44 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Stars had it all going Sunday night.

A fast start and an early lead, an electric home crowd —announced as 3,014 fans — behind them and a 44-24 advantage on the shot counter.

However, it wasn’t enough. Despite a late push and a Mason Marcellus goal with one minute left, the Stars ultimately fell short in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, 3-2.

Now the Stars find their season on the line and Rocky Russo’s club must win Game 4 Monday night to stay alive.

“This team hasn’t had anything easy all year and why would anything change now?” Russo said after Sunday’s loss. “We’ve got our backs against the wall and it’s a little bit of adversity. But this team is very comfortable being uncomfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo Lincoln Smolen Vensberg Faceoff Game 3.JPG
Lincoln's Klavs Veinbergs takes a faceoff against Fargo's Kyle Smolen Sunday night at the Ice Box in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Veinbergs is a seventh-round pick (2022) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

It’s been a constant theme throughout the season. The Stars are 14-11-1 after losses during the 2022-23 campaign and whether it's on the ice or in the standings, Lincoln has handled adversity well.

Lincoln has already faced elimination once in the playoffs too and responded by winning Game 3 in Waterloo last Sunday. The Stars had lost two playoff games before Sunday and won the next night on both occasions.

They’ll try to make it a third Monday night.

Fargo Lincoln Whitehead save Game 3.JPG
Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead makes a save on Fargo's Verner Miettinen Sunday night at the Ice Box in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

As for Sunday’s loss, Russo reiterated multiple times his team played well enough to win. The constant pressure, physicality, 44 shots and multiple scoring chances were impressive.

However, minor details and costly mistakes are what made the difference.

Turnovers led to all three Fargo goals and although 44 shots look great on paper, Russo said he’s not sure his club “did enough to get inside ice and get to the hard areas.” Many of Lincoln’s chances came from the perimeter.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Fargo vs. Lincoln Leo Gruba Goal Game 3.JPG
USHL
Force respond with 3-2 win in Lincoln and take series lead in the Western Conference Finals
Cole Knuble nets the eventual game-winner and Anton Castro makes 42 saves as the Force move one win away from the Clark Cup Finals
May 07, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago and Youngstown split first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals
Phantoms take a 1-0 series lead with 4-1 win while Steel respond with a 5-2 win of their own, sending the series to Eastern Ohio tied 1-1
May 07, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Mason Marcellus Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars captain Mason Marcellus shines on and off the ice
Marcellus scored a career-high 19 goals and 68 points in his second USHL season. The Quinnipiac commit now has seven points through seven playoff games and has come through in the biggest moments
May 06, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Yavash
USHL
Beer: Lincoln makes its push, thanks to the captain
The Stars' on-ice leadership decided to lead by example and Mason Marcellus did that with the game-winner to tie series
May 05, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Grimes
USHL
Mason Marcellus' goal lifts Lincoln to Game 2 victory in Western Conference finals
The best-of-five Clark Cup Playoffs series between the Force and Stars is tied 1-1 and now shifts to Lincoln, Neb., for Game 3 on Sunday night.
May 05, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Macklin Celebrini Chicago 2.jpg
USHL
Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini adds his latest piece of hardware as the USHL Player of the Year
Chicago's Celebrini becomes the third player in franchise history and the third rookie in league history to take be named USHL Player of the Year
May 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
USHL
Waterloo's Bryn Chyzyk named USHL General Manager of the Year
Former UND forward Bryn Chyzyk named USHL GM of the Year in his second season
May 05, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Nick Oliver behind bench.jpg
USHL
Nick Oliver named USHL Coach of the Year after guiding Fargo to 40 wins, Anderson Cup in his first season
Nick Oliver becomes the second coach in Force history to be named the USHL Coach of the Year
May 05, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
050523.S.FF.Force.Smolen
USHL
Beer: Lincoln coach disagrees with waved-off goal in loss to Force
Fargo's late tally gives it a 1-0 series lead in Western Conference final against Stars
May 05, 2023 12:56 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050523.S.FF.Force.Knuble
USHL
Cole Knuble goes upstairs to lift Fargo Force to Western Conference finals opening victory
Knuble scores on the power play with 44 seconds remaining while Matej Marinov records 21 saves for the shutout victory
May 04, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza

There’s a lot to like about Sunday’s performance, but those inside Lincoln’s locker room know there are areas that need cleaned up. At the same time, Game 3 is already in the rearview mirror.

“We’re an adversity-driven group and we’ve kind of battled all year,” said forward Jack Pechar, who gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead 3:30 into the contest. “The vibes are gonna be there tomorrow and we’ve just got to battle like our backs are against the wall and like we’ve been doing for the past two months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo Lincoln Pechar Goal Game 3.JPG
Lincoln's Jack Pechar celebrates his first-period goal Sunday night at the Ice Box in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Pechar's goal came 3:30 into the contest and gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead at the time.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

“We’ve just got to limit mistakes and live to fight another day,” Marcellus added. “Tomorrow we’re gonna be a lot more tighter, we’re gonna be a lot more focused.”

The Stars and Force will meet again Monday night at the Ice Box. Game 4 is set for a 7:05 p.m. faceoff.

Fargo Lincoln Russell Penalty Shot Game 3.JPG
Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead denies Fargo's Charlie Russell on a second-period penalty shot attempt. Whitehead's save kept the game tied 1-1.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

If the Stars are to knot the series at 2-2, Game 5 would be back in Fargo Thursday night at the same time.

“I believe in the group,” Russo said. “I believe in the leadership down there, I believe in every guy that’s a part of this team from top to bottom.

"I know they want to win, they want to continue to play with each other, they love each other, they love the Lincoln Stars and they’re gonna be ready to play (Monday).”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini adds to his laundry list of accolades as the USHL Forward of the Year
Celebrini becomes the third player in Steel history to win the award after scoring a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points
May 04, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year
Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA
May 04, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp named USHL Defenseman of the Year
Cedar Rapids blue liner named USHL Defenseman of the Year after racking up a career-high 51 points and continuing to develop his two-way game
May 04, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
demersoliver.jpg
USHL
Roseau's Nick Oliver and Grafton's Chad Demers are guiding the Fargo Force to their best season
The two coaches were on Fargo's inaugural team 15 years ago. Now, they're behind the bench, trying to bring the franchise a second Clark Cup.
May 04, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT