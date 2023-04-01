Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong
Lincoln's 4-3 win vaults the Stars over Waterloo in the Western Conference while Tri-City becomes the sixth team to clinch a USHL playoff spot
OMAHA, Neb. — It was another busy Friday in the USHL.
Five games, another playoff spot clinched, movement in the standings, a hat trick, a shutout and much more.
All 16 teams will be in action Saturday, but before the puck drops, get caught up on what you might have missed Friday night.
Storm playoff-bound, Connelly extends point streak to 16 games
Tri-City officially clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 6-3 win over Sioux Falls. The Storm scored a quartet of second-period goals, including Trevor Connelly’s 18th of the season.
Connelly’s goal extended his point streak — which started on Feb. 10 — to 16 games, one short of Tri-City’s franchise record. The rookie forward now has 41 points (18-23-41) in 50 games this season.
Who cares what the time on the clock says...the Storm will continue to score goals!! FOUR of them in the 2nd period and Tri-City leads 5-0! Here's the highlights of the middle frame! pic.twitter.com/WEe6zlww7F— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) April 1, 2023
As for the playoffs, the Storm are the sixth team to clinch their spot — joining Fargo, Waterloo, Lincoln, Chicago and Youngstown.
It’s the fifth consecutive playoff appearance for Tri-City, who heads into Saturday fourth in the Western Conference with 66 points.
Stars stay red-hot and overtake Waterloo in the standings
Lincoln came into Friday night one point behind second-place Waterloo in the Western Conference. At night’s end, the Stars now sit second in the west with 70 points, one ahead of Waterloo.
Jared Mangan gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead and after falling behind 2-1, the Stars responded with a trio of second-period goals.
Mason Marcellus finds the puck amidst all the net-front chaos and scores! #AllAboard🚂 pic.twitter.com/0ACD0mlo7v— x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 1, 2023
Mason Marcellus netted one of those three goals — his 16th of the 2022-23 campaign — and also added an assist. It’s the 17th multi-point effort of the season for the Quinnipiac commit, who leads Lincoln with 60 points in 52 games.
“We need to have a playoff mentality right now and we want to be hot going into the playoffs. So these games are really big for us.” Marcellus told The Rink Live earlier this week. “We have some big opponents coming up so we just need to stick to our identity and our process going into the playoffs.”
Lincoln now owns an eight-game point streak (7-0-0-1) and the Stars have points in nine of their last 10. Lincoln and Waterloo will meet again Saturday at the Ice Box.
Lundgren perfect in Omaha, Bucs pull within one point of Sioux Falls for final playoff spot
It’s going to be a photo finish for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. Des Moines is currently on the outside looking in but with a three-in-three this weekend, it’s a huge opportunity for Matt Curley’s squad.
They got it off to a strong start Friday night with a 2-0 win in Omaha.
“It was a really complete effort by everybody,” Curley told The Rink Live. “Max played extremely well, all 12 guys up front brought it, and all eight guys on the back end. So, it was a team effort and a very nice start to the weekend."
Owen West gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead in the second period, SCSU commit Jack Reimann tacked on an empty-netter and Max Lundgren was a perfect 23-for-23 between the pipes.
The shutout was Lundgren's third of the season.
The Buccaneers had lost three straight road games and nine (1-7-2-0) of their last 10 away from Iowa’s capital city.
Now they’ll head back home to face the same Omaha squad on Saturday before heading to Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
“We've talked a lot about math being our friend right now and being able to control our own destiny," Curley said. "We have nine games left, 27 periods, and we're just taking it one step at a time.
"Yes, this weekend is an important one for us. But we've just got to continue taking care of what need to and hopefully we'll be where we want to be when it's all said and done."
Ice Chips
- The USHL saw a pair of games postponed Friday night due to severe weather in Eastern Iowa. Madison at Cedar Rapids and Green Bay at Dubuque were both postponed. As of now both games will be made up but no dates or times have been announced yet.
-
Cole Knuble
scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season but the Fargo Force fell at home to Sioux City, 3-2. Fargo has now dropped five straight. The Force and Musketeers are scheduled to meet again Saturday in Sioux City.
DANGLE. SNIPE. CELLY.🤯 @c_knubz22 pic.twitter.com/whAidvtevD— Fargo Force (@FargoForce) April 1, 2023
- Youngstown had won three straight and nine of its last 10 on home ice. However, the Muskegon Lumberjacks came to town Friday night and handed Youngstown a 4-2 loss at the Covelli Centre.
- Muskegon forward Cody Croal netted a pair of goals in the win and the Lumberjacks have won three of their last four. Muskegon is now just five points back of Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Muskegon (25-26-3-0) is seventh in the east with 53 points.
- Waterloo forward Griffin Erdman scored all three of Waterloo’s goals in the 4-3 loss in Lincoln. Erdman has both of the Black Hawks’ hat tricks this season.
- Omaha goaltender
Michael Hrabal
turned aside 23 of the 24 shots he saw in the 2-0 loss to Des Moines. Hrabal has made 110 of a possible 115 saves over his last four starts. Hrabal is 2-1-0-1 in that stretch and 8-13-4-3 on the season.
