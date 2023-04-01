Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong

OMAHA, Neb. — It was another busy Friday in the USHL.

Five games, another playoff spot clinched, movement in the standings, a hat trick, a shutout and much more.

All 16 teams will be in action Saturday, but before the puck drops, get caught up on what you might have missed Friday night.

Storm playoff-bound, Connelly extends point streak to 16 games

Tri-City officially clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 6-3 win over Sioux Falls. The Storm scored a quartet of second-period goals, including Trevor Connelly’s 18th of the season.

Connelly’s goal extended his point streak — which started on Feb. 10 — to 16 games, one short of Tri-City’s franchise record. The rookie forward now has 41 points (18-23-41) in 50 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who cares what the time on the clock says...the Storm will continue to score goals!! FOUR of them in the 2nd period and Tri-City leads 5-0! Here's the highlights of the middle frame! pic.twitter.com/WEe6zlww7F — Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) April 1, 2023

As for the playoffs, the Storm are the sixth team to clinch their spot — joining Fargo, Waterloo, Lincoln, Chicago and Youngstown.

It’s the fifth consecutive playoff appearance for Tri-City, who heads into Saturday fourth in the Western Conference with 66 points.

Stars stay red-hot and overtake Waterloo in the standings

Lincoln came into Friday night one point behind second-place Waterloo in the Western Conference. At night’s end, the Stars now sit second in the west with 70 points, one ahead of Waterloo.

Jared Mangan gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead and after falling behind 2-1, the Stars responded with a trio of second-period goals.

Mason Marcellus finds the puck amidst all the net-front chaos and scores! #AllAboard🚂 pic.twitter.com/0ACD0mlo7v — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 1, 2023

Mason Marcellus netted one of those three goals — his 16th of the 2022-23 campaign — and also added an assist. It’s the 17th multi-point effort of the season for the Quinnipiac commit, who leads Lincoln with 60 points in 52 games.

“We need to have a playoff mentality right now and we want to be hot going into the playoffs. So these games are really big for us.” Marcellus told The Rink Live earlier this week. “We have some big opponents coming up so we just need to stick to our identity and our process going into the playoffs.”

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus takes a faceoff against Tri-City's Graham Gamache on Wednesday, March 29, at the Ice Box. Lincoln defeated Tri-City 3-2 in the game and Marcellus had a goal and an assist. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Lincoln now owns an eight-game point streak (7-0-0-1) and the Stars have points in nine of their last 10. Lincoln and Waterloo will meet again Saturday at the Ice Box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lundgren perfect in Omaha, Bucs pull within one point of Sioux Falls for final playoff spot

It’s going to be a photo finish for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. Des Moines is currently on the outside looking in but with a three-in-three this weekend, it’s a huge opportunity for Matt Curley’s squad.

They got it off to a strong start Friday night with a 2-0 win in Omaha.

“It was a really complete effort by everybody,” Curley told The Rink Live. “Max played extremely well, all 12 guys up front brought it, and all eight guys on the back end. So, it was a team effort and a very nice start to the weekend."

Owen West gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead in the second period, SCSU commit Jack Reimann tacked on an empty-netter and Max Lundgren was a perfect 23-for-23 between the pipes.

The shutout was Lundgren's third of the season.

Max Lundgren stopped all 23 shots the Lancers fired his way Friday night and recorded his third shutout of the season. “He’s been our anchor all year," Des Moines head coach Matt Curley said. "He’s a wonderful young man, an impressive kid, a great teammate, and he was big for us tonight.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Buccaneers had lost three straight road games and nine (1-7-2-0) of their last 10 away from Iowa’s capital city.

Now they’ll head back home to face the same Omaha squad on Saturday before heading to Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We've talked a lot about math being our friend right now and being able to control our own destiny," Curley said. "We have nine games left, 27 periods, and we're just taking it one step at a time.

"Yes, this weekend is an important one for us. But we've just got to continue taking care of what need to and hopefully we'll be where we want to be when it's all said and done."

Ice Chips