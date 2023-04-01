Sponsored By
USHL

Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong

Lincoln's 4-3 win vaults the Stars over Waterloo in the Western Conference while Tri-City becomes the sixth team to clinch a USHL playoff spot

Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
The Des Moines Buccaneers celebrate a second-period goal from defenseman Owen West Friday night in Omaha. The Buccaneers skated to a 2-0 win over the Lancers and are now just one point out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine
Today at 7:22 AM

OMAHA, Neb. — It was another busy Friday in the USHL.

Five games, another playoff spot clinched, movement in the standings, a hat trick, a shutout and much more.

All 16 teams will be in action Saturday, but before the puck drops, get caught up on what you might have missed Friday night.

Storm playoff-bound, Connelly extends point streak to 16 games

Tri-City officially clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 6-3 win over Sioux Falls. The Storm scored a quartet of second-period goals, including Trevor Connelly’s 18th of the season.

Connelly’s goal extended his point streak — which started on Feb. 10 — to 16 games, one short of Tri-City’s franchise record. The rookie forward now has 41 points (18-23-41) in 50 games this season.

As for the playoffs, the Storm are the sixth team to clinch their spot — joining Fargo, Waterloo, Lincoln, Chicago and Youngstown.

It’s the fifth consecutive playoff appearance for Tri-City, who heads into Saturday fourth in the Western Conference with 66 points.

20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_091.jpg
Junior and Prospects
USHL and NAHL Standings
March 30, 2022 02:20 PM

Stars stay red-hot and overtake Waterloo in the standings

Lincoln came into Friday night one point behind second-place Waterloo in the Western Conference. At night’s end, the Stars now sit second in the west with 70 points, one ahead of Waterloo.

Jared Mangan gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead and after falling behind 2-1, the Stars responded with a trio of second-period goals.

Mason Marcellus netted one of those three goals — his 16th of the 2022-23 campaign — and also added an assist. It’s the 17th multi-point effort of the season for the Quinnipiac commit, who leads Lincoln with 60 points in 52 games.

“We need to have a playoff mentality right now and we want to be hot going into the playoffs. So these games are really big for us.” Marcellus told The Rink Live earlier this week. “We have some big opponents coming up so we just need to stick to our identity and our process going into the playoffs.”

Marcellus Gamache Faceoff.JPG
Lincoln's Mason Marcellus takes a faceoff against Tri-City's Graham Gamache on Wednesday, March 29, at the Ice Box. Lincoln defeated Tri-City 3-2 in the game and Marcellus had a goal and an assist.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Lincoln now owns an eight-game point streak (7-0-0-1) and the Stars have points in nine of their last 10. Lincoln and Waterloo will meet again Saturday at the Ice Box.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars stay hot and win ‘playoff-like’ battle over Tri-City
Antonio Fernandez and Mason Marcellus both record two-point games as Stars inch within one point of Waterloo in the Western Conference standings
March 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan St. Louis Dubuque.JPEG
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 29: Several teams make a push as they jockey for playoff positioning
Stars and Storm surging, Phantoms closing in on Chicago and races for final playoff spots heat up as April nears
March 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Macklin Celebrini.jpg
USHL
What a USHL tender means and which players are tendered now
Take a year-by-year and team-by-team look at the USHL's tender history and what goes into the tendering process
March 28, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Tri-City sweeps Fargo, Phantoms close gap out east and two more teams clinch playoff spots
Storm impress with three-game sweep of Fargo and prepare for pivotal mid-week game in Lincoln, while the Steel and Phantoms battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference
March 28, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City Storm Bench.JPG
USHL
Pair of Storm and Omaha's Michael Hrabal named USHL Players of the Week
Daimon Gardner and Shaun McEwen lead Tri-City to a three-game sweep over Fargo while Hrabal pitches a 35-save shutout against Waterloo
March 27, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
MADDOX.FLEMING.jpg
USHL
Hot yoga and book club: How Rochester's Maddox Fleming is preparing for college hockey
Rochester native Maddox Fleming will head to Notre Dame in the fall to play Division I college hockey. He's spent the past year preparing himself mentally and physically for the next level.
March 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lincoln DSM.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars and Chicago Steel clinch playoff spots, Tri-City and Youngstown on verge of joining the party
Steel are playoff bound for a seventh consecutive season while the Stars look to make a deep run
March 26, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
031723.S.FF.Force.Plante
USHL
Latest roster additions for Fargo Force generating goal-scoring chances
Owen Mehlenbacher and Zam Plante are two of the Force's latest acquisitions from the in-season trade market.
March 24, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Lincoln vs. Omaha fight.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Playoff picture takes shape, suspensions aplenty and trio of players make college commitments
USHL issues nine suspensions while several teams will try to join Fargo and Waterloo as playoff locks this weekend
March 23, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago's Jack Harvey and Waterloo's Emmett Croteau ride monster weekends to USHL POTW honors
Chicago's Harvey becomes franchise goal leader, Waterloo's Croteau continues stellar play with back-to-back wins in Fargo and Green Bay's Artyom Levshunov named USHL DOTW for second time this season
March 20, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Lundgren perfect in Omaha, Bucs pull within one point of Sioux Falls for final playoff spot

It’s going to be a photo finish for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. Des Moines is currently on the outside looking in but with a three-in-three this weekend, it’s a huge opportunity for Matt Curley’s squad.

They got it off to a strong start Friday night with a 2-0 win in Omaha.

“It was a really complete effort by everybody,” Curley told The Rink Live. “Max played extremely well, all 12 guys up front brought it, and all eight guys on the back end. So, it was a team effort and a very nice start to the weekend."

Owen West gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead in the second period, SCSU commit Jack Reimann tacked on an empty-netter and Max Lundgren was a perfect 23-for-23 between the pipes.

The shutout was Lundgren's third of the season.

Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
Max Lundgren stopped all 23 shots the Lancers fired his way Friday night and recorded his third shutout of the season. “He’s been our anchor all year," Des Moines head coach Matt Curley said. "He’s a wonderful young man, an impressive kid, a great teammate, and he was big for us tonight.”
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Buccaneers had lost three straight road games and nine (1-7-2-0) of their last 10 away from Iowa’s capital city.

Now they’ll head back home to face the same Omaha squad on Saturday before heading to Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

“We've talked a lot about math being our friend right now and being able to control our own destiny," Curley said. "We have nine games left, 27 periods, and we're just taking it one step at a time.

"Yes, this weekend is an important one for us. But we've just got to continue taking care of what need to and hopefully we'll be where we want to be when it's all said and done."

Ice Chips

  • The USHL saw a pair of games postponed Friday night due to severe weather in Eastern Iowa. Madison at Cedar Rapids and Green Bay at Dubuque were both postponed. As of now both games will be made up but no dates or times have been announced yet.
  • Cole Knuble scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season but the Fargo Force fell at home to Sioux City, 3-2. Fargo has now dropped five straight. The Force and Musketeers are scheduled to meet again Saturday in Sioux City.
  • Youngstown had won three straight and nine of its last 10 on home ice. However, the Muskegon Lumberjacks came to town Friday night and handed Youngstown a 4-2 loss at the Covelli Centre.
  • Muskegon forward Cody Croal netted a pair of goals in the win and the Lumberjacks have won three of their last four.  Muskegon is now just five points back of Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Muskegon (25-26-3-0) is seventh in the east with 53 points.
  • Waterloo forward Griffin Erdman scored all three of Waterloo’s goals in the 4-3 loss in Lincoln. Erdman has both of the Black Hawks’ hat tricks this season.
  • Omaha goaltender Michael Hrabal turned aside 23 of the 24 shots he saw in the 2-0 loss to Des Moines. Hrabal has made 110 of a possible 115 saves over his last four starts. Hrabal is 2-1-0-1 in that stretch and 8-13-4-3 on the season.
    Michael Hrabal Omaha.JPG
    Michael Hrabal is the reigning USHL Goaltender of the Week. Despite the loss Friday night, Hrabal stopped 23 of the 24 shots he saw. The UMass commit has made 110 of a possible 115 saves over his last four starts.
    Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
