Star-studded Tri-City Storm have claimed another win

The Tri-City Storm continue to stay strong. When the team played the Omaha Lancers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Tri-City won the game 6-1 and now has four successive wins.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cale Ashcroft early into the first period, assisted by Brock James and Ryan Smith.

The Storm's Brock James increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Charlie Kinsman and Artemi Nizameyev .

Trevor Connelly scored in the second period, assisted by Dane Dowiak and Seth Constance .

The Storm increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Samo Meritahti found the back of the net, assisted by Nick Roukounakis and Jacob Jeannette .

August Falloon increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Shaun McEwen .

The Lancers narrowed the gap to 6-1 with 39 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Aleksi Kivioja , assisted by William Smith and Justin Stupka .

The Storm were called for six penalties, while the Lancers received 15 penalties.

Next games:

The Lancers play against Sioux City on Friday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center. The Storm will face Waterloo on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.