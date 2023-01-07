Star-studded Sioux Falls Stampede win again in game against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Sioux Falls Stampede are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-2 and Sioux Falls now has four wins in a row.

The hosting Stampede took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Samuel Harris . Maddox Fleming assisted.

The Buccaneers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jak Vaarwerk late in the first, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua .

The Stampede's Isaac Gordon took the lead with a minute left into the first, assisted by Chris Pelosi and Evan Murr .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Stampede led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Stampede increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Chris Pelosi netted one, assisted by Isaac Gordon.

Nick Ring increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Maddox Fleming and Maxim Strbak .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.