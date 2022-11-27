Star-studded Fargo Force win again in game against Omaha Lancers

The Fargo Force are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-3 and Fargo now has five wins in a row.

The Force started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Verner Miettinen scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Mac Swanson and Joe Palodichuk.

The Lancers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Nate Benoit scored, assisted by Griffin Jurecki and Drew Montgomery.

The Force's JP Turner took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jakob Stender and Tanner Walos.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Force.

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Cole Knuble.

Ryan Kusler narrowed the gap to 4-3 only seconds later.

Cole Knuble increased the lead to 5-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Leo Gruba and Mac Swanson.

The Force increased the lead to 6-3 with 39 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Cole Knuble, assisted by Mac Swanson and Jacob Napier.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.