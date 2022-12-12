Star-studded Chicago Steel win again in game against Muskegon Lumberjacks
The Chicago Steel are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-4 and Chicago now has five wins in a row.
The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Rexine . William Hughes and David Hymovitch assisted.
The Lumberjacks' Michael Callow increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and George Fegaras .
The Steel narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Michael Hagens scored, assisted by Anthony Dowd .
The Steel tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Thor Byfuglien late into the first, assisted by Michael Emerson and Nicholas Moldenhauer .
The Steel scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.
Mack Celebrini increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Jayden Perron and Mick Thompson .
Michael Callow narrowed the gap to 4-3 three minutes later, assisted by Justin Solovey and Jacob Terpstra .
Michael Emerson increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later.
The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 5-4 with 03.00 remaining of the third after a goal from Nicholas Rexine, assisted by Michael Callow and Owen Keefe .
The Lumberjacks travel to Team USA on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena. The Steel will face Madison on the road on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.