Star-studded Chicago Steel win again in game against Madison Capitols

The Chicago Steel are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Madison Capitols on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Chicago now has seven wins in a row.

The Steel took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mick Thompson . Charlie Major and Jordan Brisson assisted.

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0, after only 18 seconds into the second period when Mack Celebrini found the back of the net, assisted by Mick Thompson and Zam Plante .

Early, Zam Plante scored a goal, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Nicholas Moldenhauer , making the score 3-0.

The Steel made it 4-0 with a goal from Mack Celebrini.

The Capitols narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Miko Matikka beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Musa .

Next games:

On Wednesday, the Capitols will host Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center and the Steel will host Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.