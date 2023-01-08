Star-studded Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have claimed another win
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders continue to stay strong. When the team played the Madison Capitols on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Cedar Rapids won the game 4-0 and now has five successive wins.
The hosting RoughRiders took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Zaccharya Wisdom . Ryan Walsh assisted.
The RoughRiders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Riley Fitzgerald scored, assisted by Riley Bassen .
Tyson Gross then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Eric Pohlkamp assisted.
The RoughRiders made it 4-0 when Bryce Montgomery found the back of the net, assisted by Isaac Johnson and Riley Bassen in the second period.
Next games:
The Capitols play against Team USA on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The RoughRiders will face Dubuque on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.