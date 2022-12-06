Source: Muskegon Lumberjacks will change head coaches

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks will be making a head coaching change.

According to a source inside the Lumberjacks executive operation Tuesday afternoon, Mike Hamilton is out as associate head coach of the USHL team.

Behind the bench since the 2018-19 season, Hamilton departs as the team’s winningest head coach with 140 regular-season victories.

The Lumberjacks (11-8-1) are tied with the USNTDP for second place in the USHL Eastern Conference. They are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

This week, Muskegon forward Jake Richard was named the league’s forward of the week.

The Lumberjacks host the USNTDP U17 team on Friday, Dec. 9.