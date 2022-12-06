Source: Muskegon Lumberjacks will change head coaches
Mike Hamilton departs as the team’s winningest head coach, amassing 140 regular-season victories.
MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks will be making a head coaching change.
According to a source inside the Lumberjacks executive operation Tuesday afternoon, Mike Hamilton is out as associate head coach of the USHL team.
Behind the bench since the 2018-19 season, Hamilton departs as the team’s winningest head coach with 140 regular-season victories.
The Lumberjacks (11-8-1) are tied with the USNTDP for second place in the USHL Eastern Conference. They are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
This week, Muskegon forward Jake Richard was named the league’s forward of the week.
The Lumberjacks host the USNTDP U17 team on Friday, Dec. 9.
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald had a big assist weekend while Youngstown goalie Colin Winn picks up two victories.
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
Brainerd's Eric Pohlkamp scored twice on the power play and Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble picked up the game-winner for the Americans after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
Erdman doubled his goal output for the season with three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Des Moines on Friday.
Grahme played three seasons and made two state tournament appearances with the Cadets before competing in junior hockey. He recently earned a commitment to play Division I at Dartmouth.
The Tri-City Storm had one of the comebacks of the season and the rest of the USHL delivered some highlight-reel plays this past week that you've got to see.
Moorhead's Gavin Lindberg scored, but the Americans went 1-for-8 on the power play in the tournament-opening loss.
USHL Notebook: Seven-game point streaks come to an end for three players, Chicago keeps rolling on the road
Samuel Harris of the Sioux Falls Stampede can continue his streak after World Junior A play and the Steel are the lone USHL team with one road loss.
Andover native Garrett Schifsky of the Waterloo Black Hawks had a pair of goals to lead the Americans to victory in their lone pre-tournament exhibition game.
The team and league revealed Friday the sale of the Lumberjacks to Peter Herms, who played for Muskegon in 1985-86 when it was a part of the International Hockey League.
In his fourth season of junior hockey, Duluth native Jacob Jeannette earns Division I commitment to Union
Jeannette played a season of high school hockey for Duluth East and earned a trip to the 2019 state tournament before heading off to play four seasons of junior hockey in the USHL.