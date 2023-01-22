Solid victory for Youngstown Phantoms – shut out Madison Capitols

The Youngstown Phantoms won their home game against the Madison Capitols. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The hosting Phantoms started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Brandon Svoboda scoring in the first period, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Justin Varner .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Matthew Perkins struck.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period when William Whitelaw scored, assisted by Andon Cerbone and Shane Lachance .

The Phantoms' Hunter Bischoff increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by James Fisher and Braiden Clark .

The Phantoms scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Jake Rozzi increased the lead to 7-0 late into the third period, assisted by Justin Varner and Brandon Svoboda.

The Phantoms made it 8-0 when Shane Lachance netted one, assisted by Tyler Catalano late in the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Phantoms hosting the Steel at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre and the Capitols visiting the Gamblers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.