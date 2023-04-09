Solid victory for Team USA – shut out Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Team USA won its home game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Team USA took the lead when Shane Vansaghi scored.

Kristian Epperson then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Brodie Ziemer assisted.

Late, Noah LaPointe scored a goal, assisted by Kamil Bednarik and Logan Hensler, making the score 3-0.

The Team USA made it 4-0 when Christian Humphreys scored the first goal, late.

Coming up:

The Team USA hosts the Green Bay Gamblers in the next game at home on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena. The same day, the RoughRiders will host the Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.