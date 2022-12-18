Solid victory for Green Bay Gamblers – shut out Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Green Bay Gamblers won their home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Gamblers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mykhailo Danylov . Carter Rose and James Duerr assisted.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Jayden Davis scored, assisted by Michael DeAngelo and Matthew Rafalski .

Raimonds Vitolins scored late in the second period, assisted by Carter Rose and Hagen Moe .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Austin Oravetz netted one, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Jayden Davis. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Gamblers will host Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center and the Fighting Saints will host Team USA at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.