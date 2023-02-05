Solid victory for Dubuque Fighting Saints – shut out Green Bay Gamblers

The Dubuque Fighting Saints won their road game against the Green Bay Gamblers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Fighting Saints took the lead when Noah Powell scored assisted by Nils Juntorp .

The Fighting Saints made it 2-0 with a goal from James Reeder .

The Fighting Saints made it 3-0 when Ryan St. Louis netted one, assisted by Theo Wallberg early into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Both teams were called for four penalties.

Next games:

The Gamblers play Cedar Rapids away on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The Fighting Saints will face Cedar Rapids at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.