Solid victory for Chicago Steel – shut out Madison Capitols
The Chicago Steel won their home game against the Madison Capitols. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.
The first period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Steel.
Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 6-0 going in to the third period.
In the end the 7-0 came from Mack Celebrini who increased the Steel's lead, assisted by Michael Emerson and Jayden Perron , early in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.