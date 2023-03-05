Solid victory for Chicago Steel – shut out Madison Capitols

The Chicago Steel won their home game against the Madison Capitols. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The first period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Steel.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Steel led 6-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 7-0 came from Mack Celebrini who increased the Steel's lead, assisted by Michael Emerson and Jayden Perron , early in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.