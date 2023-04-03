Slukynsky's two goals net Sioux City Musketeers victory over Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux City Musketeers won against the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday, ending 3-2.

The hosting Musketeers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Grant Slukynsky . Tyler Hotson and Ryan Conmy assisted.

The Musketeers' Grant Slukynsky increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Finn Loftus and Ryan Conmy.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Sam Deckhut scored, assisted by Ben Doran and Ryan Conmy.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Aaron Pionk netted one, assisted by Jaedon Kerr and Griffin Erdman .

The Black Hawks' James Hong narrowed the gap again, assisted by Owen Baker and Gavin O'Connell at 5:35 into the third period.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Musketeers hosting Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, and the Black Hawks hosting Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.