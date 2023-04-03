Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Slukynsky's two goals net Sioux City Musketeers victory over Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux City Musketeers won against the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday, ending 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:07 PM

The hosting Musketeers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Grant Slukynsky . Tyler Hotson and Ryan Conmy assisted.

The Musketeers' Grant Slukynsky increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Finn Loftus and Ryan Conmy.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Sam Deckhut scored, assisted by Ben Doran and Ryan Conmy.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Aaron Pionk netted one, assisted by Jaedon Kerr and Griffin Erdman .

The Black Hawks' James Hong narrowed the gap again, assisted by Owen Baker and Gavin O'Connell at 5:35 into the third period.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Musketeers hosting Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, and the Black Hawks hosting Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

