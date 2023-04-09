Sioux Falls Stampede win in shootout at home to Tri-City Storm

The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted the Tri-City Storm in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the home team was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Stampede host Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Storm welcome the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.