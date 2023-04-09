Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede win in shootout at home to Tri-City Storm

The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted the Tri-City Storm in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the home team was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.

img_500272858_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:51 PM

The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted the Tri-City Storm in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the home team was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Stampede host Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Storm welcome the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine