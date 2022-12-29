Sioux Falls Stampede win at home against Sioux City Musketeers

The Sioux Falls Stampede won when they visited the Sioux City Musketeers on Wednesday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting Musketeers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Godbout . Grant Slukynsky assisted.

The Stampede tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Tyler Borgula scored, assisted by Tanner Bruender .

The Stampede made it 2-1 early into the second period when Will McDonough found the back of the net.

Isaac Gordon increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tyler Borgula and Chris Pelosi.

Grant Slukynsky narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kaden Shahan .

The Stampede increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Samuel Harris , assisted by Maddox Fleming .

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Stampede host Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Musketeers host Madison at Tyson Events Center.