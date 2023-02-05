Sioux Falls Stampede win against Des Moines Buccaneers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Sioux Falls Stampede's home game against the Des Moines Buccaneers ran into overtime on Saturday. Sioux Falls snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Sioux Falls' Evan Murr scored the game-winning goal.

The Stampede tied it up 1-1 early in the first period when Isaac Gordon scored, assisted by Maddox Fleming and Max Rud .

The Stampede took the lead with a goal from Nick Ring with a minute left into the first, assisted by Samuel Harris and Maddox Fleming.

The Buccaneers tied the score 2-2, after only zero seconds into the third period when Joey Muldowney found the back of the net, assisted by Henry Bartle .

Just over zero minutes in, Evan Murr scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nick Ring and Samuel Harris.

The Stampede were called for five penalties, while the Buccaneers received eight penalties.

Next games:

The Buccaneers play against Chicago on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Stampede will face Tri-City on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.