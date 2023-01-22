Sioux Falls Stampede win 3-1 on the road against Fargo Force

The Sioux Falls Stampede won on the road on Saturday, handing the Fargo Force a defeat 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Isaac Gordon . Evan Murr and Adam Zlnka assisted.

The Stampede increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Maxim Strbak found the back of the net, assisted by Nick Ring and Evan Murr.

Cole Knuble narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Mac Swanson and Verner Miettinen .

The Stampede increased the lead to 3-1 with 38 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will McDonough , assisted by Noah Andersson .

Next up:

The Force travel to Tri-City on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Comerica Center. The Stampede host Omaha to play the Lancers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.