Sioux Falls Stampede secure much-needed win

The Sioux Falls Stampede have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 5-3 victory over the Lincoln Stars, things are looking brighter.

Next up:

Next up, the Stampede face Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. The Stars take on Fargo at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. Both games take place on Friday.