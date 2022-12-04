Sioux Falls Stampede score twice in the third to beat Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 6-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Sioux Falls pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Stampede took the lead when Samuel Harris scoredopened the scoring assisted by Maxim Strbak and Nick Ring .

Seven minutes into the period, Samuel Harris scored a goal, assisted by Maddox Fleming and Alexander Rybakov , making the score 2-0.

Black Hawks' Garrett Schifsky tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Gavin Lindberg and Gavin O'Connell assisted.

Late, the Black Hawks made it 2-2 with a goal from Myles Hilman .

The Stampede took the lead early into the third period when Chris Pelosi netted one, assisted by Jaksen Panzer and Jack Phelan .

Jaksen Panzer increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Isaac Gordon .

Nick Ring increased the lead to 5-2 just one minute later, assisted by Samuel Harris.

Egor Barabanov increased the lead to 6-2 eight minutes later.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.