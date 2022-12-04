Sioux Falls Stampede pull ahead in the third to defeat Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux Falls Stampede were victorious on the road against the Waterloo Black Hawks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Sioux Falls pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The Black Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Myles Hilman . Owen Baker and Griffin Erdman assisted.

The Stampede tied the score 1-1, after only 46 seconds into the second period when Samuel Harris found the back of the net, assisted by Nick Ring and Max Rud .

The Stampede took the lead, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Max Rud scored, assisted by Nick Ring and Samuel Harris.

The Stampede increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.38 remaining of the third period after a goal from Chris Pelosi, assisted by Evan Murr and Xavier Medina .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Black Hawks hosting Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena, and the Stampede hosting Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.