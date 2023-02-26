Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede pull ahead in the third to defeat Lincoln Stars

The Sioux Falls Stampede were victorious on the road against the Lincoln Stars. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Sioux Falls pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:53 PM

The Sioux Falls Stampede were victorious on the road against the Lincoln Stars. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Sioux Falls pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Stampede took the lead when Samuel Harris scored the first goal assisted by Nick Ring .

Late, Dashel Oliver scored a goal, assisted by Brennan Ali and Adam Kleber , making the score 1-1.

The Stampede took the lead early in the third period when Samuel Harris found the back of the net yet again.

Ryan Gordon increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by J.j. Wiebusch and Jaksen Panzer .

Tanner Ludtke narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Boston Buckberger .

The Stampede increased the lead to 4-2 with 22 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will McDonough .

The Stars were whistled for seven penalties, while the Stampede received nine penalties.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Stars will face Sioux City at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box, while the Stampede host Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.

