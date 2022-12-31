Sioux Falls Stampede get the better of Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux Falls Stampede got away with a win on Friday in their home game against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The game finished 3-2.

The Stampede took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Borgula . Samuel Harris assisted.

Max Rud scored early into the second period.

Isaac Gordon then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Samuel Harris and Max Rud assisted.

Sam Rinzel narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Garrett Schifsky and Owen Baker .

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap again late into the third when Owen Baker beat the goalie, assisted by Caden Brown and Sam Rinzel.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Stampede will host Madison at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Black Hawks will host Youngstown at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.