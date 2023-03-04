Sioux Falls Stampede couldn't stop star-studded Tri-City Storm from winning

The Tri-City Storm and the Sioux Falls Stampede met on Friday. Tri-City came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-4.

The Stampede took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Isaac Gordon . Samuel Harris and Nick Ring assisted.

The Stampede increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Noah Andersson late in the first, assisted by Jack Phelan and Clint Levens .

The Storm scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Storm increased the lead to 5-3 within the first minute of the third period when Tanner Adams beat the goalie, assisted by August Falloon and Cale Ashcroft .

Cale Ashcroft increased the lead to 6-3 five minutes later, assisted by Trevor Connelly .

Samuel Harris narrowed the gap to 6-4 four minutes later, assisted by Nick Ring and Max Rud .

Tanner Adams increased the lead to 7-4 seven minutes later.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.