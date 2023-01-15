Sioux Falls Stampede beat Omaha Lancers in overtime

The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted the Omaha Lancers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Sioux Falls prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Sioux Falls' Maddox Fleming scored the game-winning goal.

The Lancers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alex Bump . William Smith assisted.

Isaac Gordon tied it up 1-1 in the third period, assisted by Samuel Harris and Nick Ring . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:55 before Maddox Fleming scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nick Ring.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Stampede host Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena and the Lancers visit Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.