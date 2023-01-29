Sioux Falls Stampede beat Omaha Lancers

The Sioux Falls Stampede won their road game against the Omaha Lancers on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Stampede took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Gordon . John Mcnelis and Adam Zlnka assisted.

The Stampede's Maddox Fleming increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Samuel Harris .

The Lancers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Drew Montgomery found the back of the net, assisted by Alex Bump .

The Stampede increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes into the period when Isaac Gordon scored, assisted by Maddox Fleming and Max Rud .

Libor Nemec narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Alex Bump and Nate Benoit .

The Stampede increased the lead to 4-2 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maxim Strbak , assisted by Ryan Gordon.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Lancers host Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena and the Stampede visit Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.