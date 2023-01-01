Sioux Falls Stampede beat Madison Capitols in overtime

The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted the Madison Capitols in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Sioux Falls prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Sioux Falls' Kazimier Sobieski scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Capitols opened strong, early in the game with Gustav Portillo scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Grahme and Jan Olenginski .

The Capitols' Jack Musa increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jonah Aegerter and Quinn Finley .

The Stampede's Will McDonough narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Evan Murr and Ryan Gordon .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stampede.

Quinn Finley tied the game 3-3 in the third period, assisted by Miko Matikka . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:10 before Kazimier Sobieski scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryan Gordon.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Stampede will face Des Moines at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, while the Capitols host Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.