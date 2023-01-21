Sioux City Musketeers win on the road against Lincoln Stars

The Sioux City Musketeers won the road game against the Lincoln Stars 4-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Musketeers took the lead when Ryan Conmy scored the first goal assisted by Ty Hanson and Sam Deckhut .

Finn Loftus then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Ryan Conmy assisted.

The Musketeers made it 3-0 with a goal from Ren Morque .

Late, Grant Slukynsky scored a goal, assisted by Ben Poitras , making the score 4-0.

Brennan Ali narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Michael Mesic and Keaton Peters .

The Stars' Tanner Ludtke narrowed the gap again, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Boston Buckberger at 16:47 into the third period.

The Stars were whistled for 11 penalties, while the Musketeers received 14 penalties.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.