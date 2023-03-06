Sioux City Musketeers win at home against Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux City Musketeers won when they visited the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday. The final score was 6-2.

The Musketeers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grant Slukynsky . Ryan Conmy and Ty Hanson assisted.

The Musketeers' Grant Slukynsky increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Finn Loftus .

Sam Rinzel scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gavin O'Connell and Aaron Pionk .

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ty Hanson and Sam Deckhut .

Griffin Erdman narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ben Robertson and Garrett Schifsky .

Max Strand increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Hotson and Ryan Conmy.

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Grant Slukynsky.

One minute later, Grayson Badger scored, assisted by Easton Zueger and Finn Loftus.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Musketeers host Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center and the Black Hawks welcome the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.