Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux City Musketeers win at home against Waterloo Black Hawks

The Sioux City Musketeers won when they visited the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday. The final score was 6-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 05, 2023 06:13 PM

The Sioux City Musketeers won when they visited the Waterloo Black Hawks on Sunday. The final score was 6-2.

The Musketeers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grant Slukynsky . Ryan Conmy and Ty Hanson assisted.

The Musketeers' Grant Slukynsky increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Finn Loftus .

Sam Rinzel scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gavin O'Connell and Aaron Pionk .

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ty Hanson and Sam Deckhut .

Griffin Erdman narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ben Robertson and Garrett Schifsky .

Max Strand increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Hotson and Ryan Conmy.

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Grant Slukynsky.

One minute later, Grayson Badger scored, assisted by Easton Zueger and Finn Loftus.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Musketeers host Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center and the Black Hawks welcome the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
