Sioux City Musketeers win against Sioux Falls Stampede in overtime

The Sioux City Musketeers managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Sioux Falls Stampede, ending 4-3 in the action on Friday.

Sioux City's Ben Doran scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Godbout . Kevin Fitzgerald assisted.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Kaden Shahan scored, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Ben Poitras .

The Stampede's Kazimier Sobieski narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Chris Pelosi and Maddox Fleming .

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Musketeers took the lead with 19 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ben Doran, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Tomi Leppanen .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Stampede face Omaha at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Musketeers take on Waterloo on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.