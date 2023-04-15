Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux City Musketeers win against Sioux Falls Stampede in overtime

The Sioux City Musketeers managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Sioux Falls Stampede, ending 4-3 in the action on Friday.

img_500273684_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:22 PM

The Sioux City Musketeers managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Sioux Falls Stampede, ending 4-3 in the action on Friday.

Sioux City's Ben Doran scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Godbout . Kevin Fitzgerald assisted.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Kaden Shahan scored, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Ben Poitras .

The Stampede's Kazimier Sobieski narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Chris Pelosi and Maddox Fleming .

ADVERTISEMENT

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Musketeers took the lead with 19 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ben Doran, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Tomi Leppanen .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Stampede face Omaha at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Musketeers take on Waterloo on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine