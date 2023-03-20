Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux City Musketeers win against Omaha Lancers in shootout on the road

The Sioux City Musketeers were the victors in a close encounter with the Omaha Lancers. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 3-2.

img_500268293_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:06 PM

Next up:

The Musketeers play against Lincoln on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. The Lancers will face Waterloo on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
