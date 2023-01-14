Sioux City Musketeers win 4-1 on the road against Omaha Lancers

The Sioux City Musketeers won on the road on Friday, handing the Omaha Lancers a defeat 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Conmy . Sawyer Scholl assisted.

Max Strand scored late into the second period.

Ben Poitras increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kaden Shahan .

Tyler Hotson increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Max Strand and Ben Poitras.

Charlie Lurie narrowed the gap to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mateo Picozzi .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Lancers hosting Sioux Falls at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, and the Musketeers visiting Fargo at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.