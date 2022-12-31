Sioux City Musketeers score twice in the third to beat Madison Capitols

The Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Madison Capitols 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Sioux City pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Musketeers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Finn Loftus scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ryan Conmy and Sam Deckhut .

The Capitols tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Max Nagel late in the first period, assisted by Jack Musa and Nathan Lewis .

Ben Poitras scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Colin Kessler .

Capitols' Brendan Lamb tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Jonah Aegerter and Gustav Portillo assisted.

The Musketeers took the lead early into the third period when Dylan Godbout netted one, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Ben Poitras.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 4-2 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kaden Shahan .

Next games:

Next up, the Musketeers face Omaha at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, while the Capitols face Sioux Falls on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Both games are set for on Saturday.