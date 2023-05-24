Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux City Musketeers name Sean Clark the organization's next general manager

Sioux City promotes its director of scouting to GM just one day after Troy G. Ward left for Minnesota State

logo_main.svg
Contributed logo
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:44 PM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers didn’t have to wait long and they didn’t have to go far as Sean Clark was named the organization’s next general manager Wednesday afternoon.

Clark, who was Sioux City’s director of scouting, replaces Troy G. Ward, who left after one season to join Luke Strand’s staff at Minnesota State.

"Sean Clark will continue the great tradition of general managers in Sioux City," Ward said. "He's paid his dues with both Omaha and Sioux City and he'll be special in all aspects of being a general manager.

“He's a wonderful person with a good understanding of how the USHL works and how to continue the success in Sioux City. I truly enjoyed working with him over the last nine months."

Minnesota State Mankato logo
CCHA
Luke Strand adds longtime coach and Sioux City GM Troy Ward as Minnesota State's new associate head coach
Troy Ward brings a lengthy resume and a ton of familiarity to Mankato as he and Luke Strand reunite behind the Minnesota State bench
May 22, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Clark has also been the organization’s director of player personnel since 2018. He previously worked as the scouting director for the Omaha Lancers (2013-16) and assistant director of USHL Central Scouting (2010-13).

ADVERTISEMENT

As a player, Clark spent four years at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he was a captain for two seasons. He also briefly played for the ECHL’s Bakersfield Condors during the 2005-06 season.

Clark is a Warren, Michigan, native. During his five seasons in Sioux City the Musketeers have had nine players selected in the NHL Draft.

"First of all I would like to thank Lloyd Ney and the Musketeer ownership for this opportunity," Clark said. "Through my experience with the Musketeers, I've come to know this as a special place. The Siouxland community is built upon hard working and resilient people, and our team will play to that identity.

"My goal is to build a team the Musketeer fan base and Sioux City will be proud of.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Lucas St. Louis.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms sweeps honors, Finley deal finalized while trades, commitments continue to come in
Capitols and Lumberjacks receive their future considerations, Klavs Veinbergs and Griffin Jurecki flip commitments, USHL All-Academic Team announced and much more
May 24, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Nick Oliver Fargo Force.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver done after one season, set to join Mike Hastings' staff at Wisconsin
Nick Oliver led the Force to a franchise-record 40 wins and 88 points during the regular season and was named the USHL Coach of the Year. Now he's returning to the college level at Wisconsin
May 23, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Strathmann.JPG
USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw autograph.JPG
USHL
William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’
Wisconsin commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect William Whitelaw was one of the USHL's top rookie forwards this season and helped the Youngstown Phantoms capture their first Clark Cup
May 21, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lachance Celebration.JPG
USHL
Youngstown captain Shane Lachance helps lead the Phantoms to the top
Shane Lachance becomes the first captain in franchise history to hoist the Clark Cup and "couldn't have imagined a better way to go out" in Youngstown
May 20, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Celebration shot.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms credit culture change en route to first Clark Cup title
Andon Cerbone delivers third-period goal and Jacob Fowler pitches a 22-save shutout as Youngstown wins the Clark Cup in a sweep against Fargo
May 19, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
051323.S.FF.Force.Clark.CupPreGame
USHL
Five things to watch for heading into pivotal Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals
The Phantoms will try to win their first Clark Cup on home ice Friday night while Fargo attempts what very few teams have done before and rally from a 2-0 deficit
May 19, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
051423.S.FF.Force.Clark.Cup
USHL
Jacob Fowler leads the USHL between the pipes, leads Youngstown closer to its first Clark Cup
Jacob Fowler was named the USHL Goaltender of the Year after a dominant regular season. Fowler has won seven of his first eight playoff starts and has been a huge part of the Phantoms' success
May 17, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
Fargo's Cole Knuble adds latest accolade to his rapidly growing collection with 2023 Curt Hammer Award
Knuble becomes the first player in Force history to win the award after leading the way both on and off the ice
May 16, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
As Phantoms return home seeking first Clark Cup, Covelli Centre has been the best for Youngstown
Youngstown led the USHL with 23 home wins this season and the Phantoms are off to a 4-0 start at the Covelli Centre in the playoffs
May 15, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

Sioux City (29-28-2-3) finished the 2022-23 season fifth in the Western Conference with 63 points. The Musketeers were swept by Tri-City in the first round of the playoffs but are just one year removed from a Clark Cup and will return plenty of young talent.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Andrew Strathmann
USHL
Andrew Strathmann one win from Clark Cup, sets course to UND
The Fighting Hawks recruit is the second-leading defenseman scorer in the USHL playoffs. His Youngstown Phantoms can win the title this weekend.
May 15, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
051423.S.FF.Force.Clark.Cup
USHL
Phantoms take command of Clark Cup with OT win over Force in Game 2
The Youngstown Phantoms netted an OT goal to beat Fargo on Saturday and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Clark Cup Final.
May 13, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
051323.S.FF.Force.Clark.CupPreGame
USHL
Beer: League's top team will have its hands full with Youngstown
The Phantoms, led by the league's top goaltender, has enough offensive sizzle as well
May 13, 2023 01:03 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
051323.S.FF.Force.Clark.Cup
USHL
Youngstown rides stiff defense to win over Force in Clark Cup opener
The Phantoms scored four third-period goals to upend Fargo Force in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Final on Friday.
May 12, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT