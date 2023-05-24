Sioux City Musketeers name Sean Clark the organization's next general manager

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers didn’t have to wait long and they didn’t have to go far as Sean Clark was named the organization’s next general manager Wednesday afternoon.

Clark, who was Sioux City’s director of scouting, replaces Troy G. Ward, who left after one season to join Luke Strand’s staff at Minnesota State.

"Sean Clark will continue the great tradition of general managers in Sioux City," Ward said. "He's paid his dues with both Omaha and Sioux City and he'll be special in all aspects of being a general manager.

“He's a wonderful person with a good understanding of how the USHL works and how to continue the success in Sioux City. I truly enjoyed working with him over the last nine months."

Clark has also been the organization’s director of player personnel since 2018. He previously worked as the scouting director for the Omaha Lancers (2013-16) and assistant director of USHL Central Scouting (2010-13).

As a player, Clark spent four years at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he was a captain for two seasons. He also briefly played for the ECHL’s Bakersfield Condors during the 2005-06 season.

Tremendous hire. @sharky7702 is a an unbelievable person and outstanding talent evaluator. He’s ready for the challenge and I couldn’t be prouder. https://t.co/js9UZAeEZM — Andy Johnson (@AndyJohnsonLAK) May 24, 2023

Clark is a Warren, Michigan, native. During his five seasons in Sioux City the Musketeers have had nine players selected in the NHL Draft.

"First of all I would like to thank Lloyd Ney and the Musketeer ownership for this opportunity," Clark said. "Through my experience with the Musketeers, I've come to know this as a special place. The Siouxland community is built upon hard working and resilient people, and our team will play to that identity.

"My goal is to build a team the Musketeer fan base and Sioux City will be proud of.”

Sioux City (29-28-2-3) finished the 2022-23 season fifth in the Western Conference with 63 points. The Musketeers were swept by Tri-City in the first round of the playoffs but are just one year removed from a Clark Cup and will return plenty of young talent.