Sioux City Musketeers get the better of Des Moines Buccaneers

The Sioux City Musketeers got away with a win on Friday in their road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The game finished 1-0.

January 27, 2023 10:01 PM
The Musketeers have now won four straight road games.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Stars at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Musketeers playing the Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.

