Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux City Musketeers end five-loss run

The game between the Sioux City Musketeers and the Lincoln Stars finished 7-5 on Sunday – no doubt a relief for Sioux City after five straight defeats.

February 19, 2023 07:10 PM

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jared Mangan . Tanner Ludtke assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stars.

The Musketeers tied the score 3-3, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Ben Doran netted one, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Sam Deckhut .

The Musketeers took the lead within the first minute when Dylan Godbout found the back of the net, assisted by Max Strand .

Tanner Ludtke tied it up 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Doug Grimes and Boston Buckberger .

Dylan Godbout took the lead one minute later, assisted by Ben Doran and Max Strand.

Jared Mangan tied the game 5-5 four minutes later, assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Tanner Ludtke.

Tomi Leppanen took the lead one minute later, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Kaden Shahan .

The Musketeers increased the lead to 7-5 with one second remaining of the third period after a goal from Grant Slukynsky , assisted by Ty Hanson .

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Musketeers host Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center and the Stars host Sioux Falls at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

