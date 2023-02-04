Sioux City Musketeers decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Des Moines Buccaneers held out fine against the Sioux City Musketeers. Sioux City fought back in the third period and won the game 7-2.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Colin Kessler . Tyler Hotson and Jakub Kopecky assisted.

The Musketeers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 4-2, after only 38 seconds into the third period when Ryan Conmy found the back of the net.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Jakub Kopecky scored.

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 6-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Ben Poitras and Grant Slukynsky .

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Ben Poitras and Finn Loftus .

The Musketeers were called for four penalties, while the Buccaneers received three penalties.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Musketeers will face Lincoln on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box, while the Buccaneers host Sioux Falls at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.