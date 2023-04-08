Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Sioux City Musketeers beat Tri-City Storm

The Sioux City Musketeers won their home game against the Tri-City Storm on Friday, ending 6-2.

img_500272465_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:18 PM

The Sioux City Musketeers won their home game against the Tri-City Storm on Friday, ending 6-2.

The Musketeers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Conmy . Tyler Hotson and Sam Deckhut assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Evan Werner scored, assisted by Cam O'Neill .

The Musketeers' Kaden Shahan took the lead late in the first, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Ben Poitras .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Musketeers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Hotson increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period.

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kevin Fitzgerald .

Next up:

On Saturday the Musketeers will play on the road against the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, while the Storm will face the Stampede road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine