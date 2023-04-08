Sioux City Musketeers beat Tri-City Storm

The Sioux City Musketeers won their home game against the Tri-City Storm on Friday, ending 6-2.

The Musketeers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Conmy . Tyler Hotson and Sam Deckhut assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Evan Werner scored, assisted by Cam O'Neill .

The Musketeers' Kaden Shahan took the lead late in the first, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Ben Poitras .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Musketeers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Hotson increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period.

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kevin Fitzgerald .

Next up:

On Saturday the Musketeers will play on the road against the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, while the Storm will face the Stampede road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.