Sioux City Musketeers beat Sioux Falls Stampede

The Sioux City Musketeers won their home game against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday, ending 7-2.

The Musketeers opened strong, with Ryan Conmy scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ben Poitras .

The Musketeers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Dylan Godbout early into the first period, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Finn Loftus .

The Musketeers increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first when Ben Doran scored, assisted by Sam Deckhut .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Musketeers led 5-2 going in to the third period.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 6-2, after only 54 seconds into the third period when Ben Doran netted one yet again, assisted by Tyler Hotson and Ryan Conmy.

Sam Deckhut increased the lead to 7-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Ty Hanson .

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Musketeers host Omaha at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena and the Stampede host Fargo at Scheels Arena.