Sioux City Musketeers beat Omaha Lancers

The Sioux City Musketeers won their home game against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, ending 5-3.

The Musketeers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kaden Shahan . Grant Slukynsky and Dylan Godbout assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Musketeers.

The Lancers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Reese Laubach , assisted by Jamison Sluys at 1:40 into the third period.

Grant Slukynsky increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Kaden Shahan and Dylan Godbout.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.