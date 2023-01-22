Sioux City Musketeers beat Lincoln Stars

The Sioux City Musketeers won their home game against the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Musketeers took the lead when Sawyer Scholl scored assisted by Ben Poitras and Max Strand .

Halfway through, Ben Doran scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Hotson and Ryan Conmy , making the score 2-0.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Ren Morque beat the goalie, assisted by Brian Nicholas and Easton Zueger .

Ryan Conmy increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Dylan Godbout .

Mason Marcellus narrowed the gap to 4-1 late in the third, assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Tanner Ludtke .

Next games:

On Friday, the Musketeers will play the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Stars will play the Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.