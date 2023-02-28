Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Sherburn’s Carsen Musser announces commitment to Colorado College

USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey

MusserSave.jpg
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser announced his commitment to Colorado College Sunday afternoon. Musser, a Sherburn, Minn. native, grew up watching the Gophers and dreamed of one day playing college hockey.
Contributed/ Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 28, 2023 08:45 AM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Carsen Musser grew up in southern Minnesota with a goal to play college hockey.

Although it won’t be in his home state, Musser’s goal is now a reality as the USNTDP goaltender announced his commitment to Colorado College Sunday afternoon.

“It’s an exciting time and I’m very happy to be going to CC,” Musser told The Rink Live. “All of the hard work and all of the patience is paying off and both me and my family were happy to announce I’ve finally found a place that I’ll get to call home.”

Make no mistake, it’s quite the hike from Sherburn, Minn., along the Interstate 90 corridor just north of the border with Iowa. to Dinkytown. However, Musser kept a close eye on what was happening at Mariucci Arena and around the State of Hockey as a kid.

Born in 2005, Musser grew up a Gopher fan and specifically, a Adam Wilcox fan. The netminder, from South St. Paul, played three seasons with the Gophers from 2012-15.

“I fell in love with hockey pretty young and I watched a lot of hockey as a kid,” he said. “I watched the Gophers on Friday and Saturday nights growing up and I always wanted to be like them one day playing college hockey.

“I think watching Wilcox play definitely helped me realize that I wanted to become a goalie too and fueled me to be successful and play at that level some day.”

Now that day isn’t too far away. Musser is in his second season at the USNTDP where he’s blossomed into one of USA Hockey's top prospects between the pipes.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound goaltender is 12-5-0 this season with a .896 save percentage and 2.91 GAA.

He helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the U18 Five Nations Championship in November and has also had success at the college level with exhibition wins against Michigan Tech, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others.

In USHL play specifically, Musser is 3-1-0 with an .882 save percentage and 3.09 GAA. However, he’s played just once since mid-December and has five total USHL appearances this season.

Along with his performance on the ice, Musser's work ethic has continued to shine behind closed doors.

“He’s a kid that you know what you’re going to get out of him every day,” said USNTDP U18 head coach Dan Muse. “The way he approaches every day, his work ethic, his character — it’s all tremendous. He’s a great person, a great teammate and I think we’ve seen Carsen put in so much work and just continue to get better here.

“It’s been really cool to see his progression over his time here from day one to now, and there’s been a tremendous amount of growth.”

Musser_Close Up.jpg
Carsen Musser is in his second season at the USNTDP. “This has definitely been the best place for me and it really shows you the importance of the hard work it takes both on and off the ice,” Musser said. “You can’t take any day for granted and you have to grind and push through it every day. I’ve learned so much here at the program.”
Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP

Musser is likely ticketed for one more season of junior hockey before heading to Colorado Springs. Perhaps it’s fitting he’s following an eerily similar path to current CC goaltender Kaidan Mbereko, who spent two seasons at the USNTDP before finishing his junior career in Lincoln.

As for why Musser chose Kris Mayotte’s program, there were several factors. And to use Musser's words, there's a "lot to like."

“Honestly, I fell in love with (Colorado Springs) right when I got there,” he said. “The scenery, the campus, the school, and the hockey program is trending in the right direction. They did a fabulous job with every aspect of the rink and the facilities and I’m happy with my decision to go there.

“And I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity the CC staff has given me. I wasn’t a highly-touted goalie when I got here last season but I’ve worked and put in the time on and off the ice to get where I am right now.”

MusserWarmups.jpg
Carsen Musser is 12-5-0 this season with a .896 save percentage and 2.91 GAA. “He’s humble, he’s very coachable and he just shows up to work every day, punches the clock and does his job," USA Hockey goaltending coach David Lassonde said. "When when you combine that with his demeanor, his personality and his desire to get better, it’s special."
Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP

His current coaches are happy to see him get the opportunity too.

“We’re all thrilled for him,” Muse said. “Knowing how much work he’s put in and with how focused he is on and off the ice, he’s earned it. CC is getting not only a great hockey player, but also a great person.”

“It’s a great spot for him and we’re really happy for Carsen and his family," added USA Hockey goaltending coach David Lassonde. "When you looked at our line chart up until yesterday, he was the only one on it without a logo next to his name and I give him a lot of credit for not ever letting that negatively impact his day-to-day process.

"He’s earned the opportunity and he’s been patient while continuing to put the work in and do all of the things that he needs to do.”

Musser said he’d like to study kinesiology at Colorado College, which is technically a minor at the school, but isn’t entirely sure what he’ll major in.

He’s excited for what the future holds but at the same time, his immediate focus in on the rest of this season.

Musser wants to win a gold medal at the U18 Worlds in April and simply continue improving every day. Cross-crease movement and positioning have been some of his biggest focuses this season, along with his puck tracking.

“I think he’s really figured out this season what he needs to do in order to be successful," Lassonde said. "He’s really understanding how to use his size to his advantage and over the course of the last two years, he's really become a better student of the game.

"We joke about being big and boring, but that’s a good thing when you play goalie. He’s got plenty of drive, plenty of compete and plenty of athleticism, and he gives his team a chance every time he’s in the net.”

Now Musser hopes that success will follow him to Colorado Springs.

“It was a long recruiting process, probably a little longer than I wanted it to be, but I think my patience has paid off,” he said. “At the end of the day I found the spot that I feel is best for me and yeah, it was stressful at times throughout the process.

"But in the end, I think everything worked out and I found the best fit.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
