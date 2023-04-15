Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Sharp shooting from Vitolins in Green Bay Gamblers' win over Team USA

The host Green Bay Gamblers claimed six goals the hosting Team USA on Friday. The final score was 6-3.

img_500273730_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:25 PM

The host Green Bay Gamblers claimed six goals the hosting Team USA on Friday. The final score was 6-3.

The hosting Team USA opened strong, right after the puck drop with Christian Humphreys scoring 39 seconds, goal assisted by Charlie Cerrato and Austin Baker.

The Gamblers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Raimonds Vitolins scored, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Artyom Levshunov .

The Gamblers took the lead in the first period when Matthew DiMarsico struck, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins and Artyom Levshunov.

The Team USA's Lucas Van Vliet tied it up 2-2 late into the first period, assisted by Shane Vansaghi and Logan Hensler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Gamblers.

Raimonds Vitolins increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Nicholas VanTassell and Barrett Hall .

Barrett Hall increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Clark .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine