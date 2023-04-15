Sharp shooting from Vitolins in Green Bay Gamblers' win over Team USA
The host Green Bay Gamblers claimed six goals the hosting Team USA on Friday. The final score was 6-3.
The hosting Team USA opened strong, right after the puck drop with Christian Humphreys scoring 39 seconds, goal assisted by Charlie Cerrato and Austin Baker.
The Gamblers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Raimonds Vitolins scored, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Artyom Levshunov .
The Gamblers took the lead in the first period when Matthew DiMarsico struck, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins and Artyom Levshunov.
The Team USA's Lucas Van Vliet tied it up 2-2 late into the first period, assisted by Shane Vansaghi and Logan Hensler.
The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Gamblers.
Raimonds Vitolins increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Nicholas VanTassell and Barrett Hall .
Barrett Hall increased the lead to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Clark .
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.