Junior and Prospects | USHL

Sharp shooting from Smolen in Fargo Force's win over Sioux Falls Stampede

The host Fargo Force claimed three goals the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

img_500228984_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:55 PM
Share

The host Fargo Force claimed three goals the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The Force took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from JP Turner . Kyle Smolen assisted.

Kyle Smolen scored early into the second period, assisted by Charlie Russell .

The Stampede made it 2-1 with a goal from Will McDonough .

Kyle Smolen increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Charlie Russell and Girts Silkalns .

The Force have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Fargo at Scheels Arena.

Related Topics: FARGO FORCESIOUX FALLS STAMPEDE