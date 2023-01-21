Sharp shooting from Smolen in Fargo Force's win over Sioux Falls Stampede

The host Fargo Force claimed three goals the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The Force took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from JP Turner . Kyle Smolen assisted.

Kyle Smolen scored early into the second period, assisted by Charlie Russell .

The Stampede made it 2-1 with a goal from Will McDonough .

Kyle Smolen increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Charlie Russell and Girts Silkalns .

The Force have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Fargo at Scheels Arena.